Richa Chadha Opens Up About The Importance Of Becoming Vegan In A Post-Covid World

Actress Richa Chadha feels large-scale production and consumption of animal products is harming the planet as well as the human race.

“There’s a lot of discussion about the last two epidemics originating from meat and poultry farms. The large-scale production, consumption of animal products is harming the planet as well as the human race,” Richa said.

Richa Chadha had an educational chat with PETA to discuss veganism and why it is a sustainable life choice in the post-COVID world.

“I wanted to be able to talk about it without sounding preachy. The whole concept of veganism stems from ‘live and let live’, so the idea is not to force people to convert to veganism. Food is connected with culture and nostalgia. But by speaking about it in a practical fashion, we are hoping that people give this a shot. They can start by becoming vegan a few days a week. Hopefully, 2020 will usher in a lot of changes in mindset,” she said.

Amid the lockdown and pandemic, Richa Chadha has started reading again, and she says the experience feels new.

Taking to Instagram recently, Richa shared a photograph that captures her reading a book.

“Reading again. Feels new… #Surrealphoto #reading #sunset #Rumi #wednesdayWisdom #richachadha #actor #sapiosexual #manypeoplehavethisintheirbioandtheydontunderstandit #lockdown,” she wrote alongside the image.

Richa Chadha was last seen in the courtroom drama Section 375. Her upcoming films are Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Shakeela.

