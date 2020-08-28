Mehul Choksi’s Plea Against Netflix Series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’ Dismissed By Court

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi against the upcoming Netflix venture “Bad Boy Billionaires: India”.

The order was passed by a single-judge bench of the high court presided by Justice Navin Chawla.

In its order, Justice Chawla said: “The remedy of the petitioner would be in a civil suit as what is being alleged by the petitioner is an infringement of his private right. In view of the abuse submissions, the present petition is dismissed leaving it open to the petitioner to seek appropriate legal remedy.”

Referring to an earlier order, passed by a division bench of the Delhi HC in another matter, the court refused to grant Mehul Choksi a pre-release viewing while reiterating that there are no regulations to control the content on OTT media services. Choksi had moved the Delhi HC against a docu-series to be aired by Netflix. “Bad Boy Billionaires” focuses on the alleged fraud committed by many high-profile business tycoons in India. The poster, released by Netflix, shows Choksi’s nephew Modi, among other businessmen, who have been arrested by investigating agencies, according to advocate Aggarwal. On Friday, Aggarwal, appearing for Mehul Choksi, said that he may be given a pre-release screening to see if the docu-series contains any material that might malign his client. However, countering his submissions, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Netflix, said that there is no regulation in India to control OTT content. He said that only two minutes have been dedicated to Choksi in the episode on Modi in the docu-series.

