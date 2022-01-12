Lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir, who will be joining judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher and Badshah, on ‘India’s Got Talent’ is enthusiastic about the new season.

Manoj says, “Being on the judge’s chair is like an accomplishment.” He further elaborates on what sets this show apart from others and how he feels about being part of it as a judge.

Manoj Muntashir continued, “In in one word if I have to say what makes it apart from other reality shows, then that would be ‘variety’. The show does not depend on a single act or a single talent, it is neither a singing show nor a dance show. It is everything and that ‘everything’ is the key. Right from magic acts to aerial acts, to contemporary dances to classical dances to singing, beatboxing and more, the show is a hub for huge and diverse range of talents present together on one platform.”

On the question, how he feels to be a part of the show as a judge, Manoj Muntashir replies, “I feel very proud for two reasons. First, the judges chair on ‘India’s Got Talent‘ has always been occupied by the greatest talents of the industry. Secondly, I also feel very proud because I have been a part of the backstage team for three seasons! I have written three seasons of ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 4, 5 and 6. So, now that I will be judging the show from right in front of the camera, I definitely thank my stars for it and it’s a moment I can surely be proud of.”

Indeed, Manoj seems quite excited to be with talented personalities of the entertainment industry and it is quite relevant from their fun and engaging banter between him and fellow judges on social media. The camaraderie is crazy.

“All of us (Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher ji and Badshah) have never been together on any platform before this. But it doesn’t feel like that. It feels like we have been together since ages. The comfort level we share translates on-screen. None of it is fabricated and every interaction the viewers have seen so far on social media is very real. We also imitate each other at times and have a lot of fun while shooting. It feels like another home to me,” shares Manoj Muntashir, adding Kirron Kher is most difficult to ‘please’.

“Kirron ji is the most difficult to please. Because she has seen a barrage of talents over the period of nine seasons. So, for us things might be new, things might be fresh. But for her, she has seen everything. With time, her taste has broken the roof. So, it’s very difficult to please her and to show her something which she has not seen before,” he adds.

Being a judge on a talent-based reality is full of changes and also one needs to be a keen observer. Every judge sets certain criteria to judge the talent and for Manoj Muntashir, it is simply ‘entertainment’.

“If the act has moved me, entertained me, has got some scope to move forward and if I think it is promising enough to be presented to the viewers then, it’s a ‘yes’ from my side. So, my clear one-word answer is ‘Entertainment,'” he asserts.

He further continues saying it is certainly very easy and very tough. All the judges are a medium between the audience and the performers.

“Keeping this in mind, we have to judge all the acts very responsibly. It’s a difficult job and it’s a big responsibility on the shoulders. So yes, there is pressure. I know the DNA of the show and have been a part of the creative team for three seasons. The Indianness level of the show is very deep rooted. The performers come from small towns, small cities and sometimes from very distant villages of India. So, when viewers watch them on this show, they feel connected. The only aspect that sets them apart from any common viewer is their talent. So once you understand that DNA and the fabric of the show, it is easy to judge,” Manoj Muntashir concludes.

‘India’s Got Talent’ starts from January 15 at 8:00 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

