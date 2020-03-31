Maniesh Paul Urges Fans To Not Troll Actors Not Donating Funds Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

The repercussions of the pandemic coronavirus have been felt in areas of lives that are far from imagination. As a result, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a PM-CARES fund and urged all those in capacity to donate in whatever capacity possible.

It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, Kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead. This link has all important details about the fund. https://t.co/enPvcqCTw2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

Ever since, several celebrities have made it to the headlines for the amounts donated by them and now popular TV host Maniesh Paul is the latest to join the list. Paul has donated a sum of 20 lakhs to the fund but has made a rather sensitive and honest plea to all his fans during his recent Instagram live chat.

Maniesh has urged everyone to stop trolling those actors and celebrities who are not donating to the PM-CARES fund. Paul’s request comes at a time when celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are facing constant backlash on social media for not donating funds amid these days of crisis.

Speaking on the live chat, Maniesh said, “I have been saying many people are taking actors’ names who are not donating. It is their wish whether they want to donate or not. Please don’t troll or write mean comments.”

Several celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Prabhas, Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda among others have been lauded for their contribution to those in need during these days of crisis.

