Television actress Leena Jumani performs a special dance number choreographed by Ganesh Acharya in the upcoming web series, The Perfect Script. She says these dances, or negative roles, do not typecast actresses anymore, and that is a positive change.

“I am performing on an item song for the first time. I feel it’s challenging and a new opportunity. The song has catchy beats and groovy hook steps. Moreover, it’s always a learning experience sharing the stage with ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya sir,” Leena Jumani said.

“It will also be an exciting change for my fans who have seen me on television before, playing negative roles. The good thing in the industry nowadays is actors or performers dancing item numbers or playing negative roles don’t get typecast,” Leena Jumani added.

The Perfect Script is directed by Partho Ghosh and features Rahul Dev, Rajniesh Duggall, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Monika Rathore. The web series will stream on the OTT platform Digiflix TV.

