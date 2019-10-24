KBC 11: A Contestant’s Comments On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Disappoint Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan ruled quiz-reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 has seen some of the very interesting contestants till now. There have been multiple winners earning the jackpot price of 1 crores.

In one of the recent episodes, Pooja Jha a student from Delhi reached the hot seat by breaching the Fastest Finger First within a matter of just 2 seconds. She won 6.40 lakhs as the total amount. During her time at the show, she made it clear that she is an Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan fan.

Going by the format of the show, we know how Amitabh Bachchan likes to a mix-up with the contestants and humour them up. On knowing she is a fan of Aishwarya Rai, he said he’ll go home and tell her about it. But the Pooja said she has beautiful eyes. Amitabh, in his trademarked style, puzzled her by saying, “Whose eyes? Her or mine?” To which she said, “Aishwarya’s.” Amitabh said, “I am very disappointed to know this. Even then I will go home and tell her this.”

The question related to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It was, “In which film Shah Rukh Khan & Aishwarya Rai have played siblings?” The answer was Josh. Gautam Kumar Jha, who became the third contestant to win a crore on season 11, says he wants to support girls who hail from a poor economic background in his village by contributing to their marriage.

On what he would like to do with the prize money, he said: “My wife and I are planning to buy a house in Patna. I also want to support girls in my village who hail from a poor economic background by contributing around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 every year for their marriage. That way, their families will feel less pressure and we will also try to support their education and bring their lives on track.”

