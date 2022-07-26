The cast of ‘Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’ is currently in Karjat and exploring its scenic beauty and the monsoons have added to the fun.

Rohit Chandel, who plays Bajirao has been taking some time out from his busy schedule to explore Karjat with his co-stars this monsoon.

As Rohit Chandel mentions, “After braving temperatures up to 44 degrees Celsius in Karjat, it is finally time for us to rejoice! We are truly enjoying the monsoon weather. In fact, the best part of shooting in Karjat is that you don’t need to go anywhere else to enjoy the weather.

“People in Mumbai take leave and drive to Karjat and Lonavala during the monsoons, however, we don’t need to take a holiday to enjoy the rainy season. After packing up or early in the morning, we end up going for long drives as well as treks on the verdant mountains around us. We’ve discovered some beautiful waterfalls as well. But the best part is the yummy food! I remember it was raining very heavily a few weeks ago, and we all decided to take a walk on the highway.”

“We stopped at a food stall on the street for some chai and pakode and I must say, it was one of the best meals I’ve had here. These are memories and experiences that I will surely never forget in my life, and they will stay with me forever.”

‘Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’ airs on Zee TV.

