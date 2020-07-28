Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Parth Samthaan REVEALS Suffering A Panic Attack! Deets Inside

Parth Samthaan, who essays the role of Anurag in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has recently tested negative for coronavirus. The actor spent 17 days in quarantine and then decided to go to Pune to spend some quality time with his family.

But a tweet accused Parth of not abiding with the rules and regulations suggested by the government and even demanded necessary action. The tweet was addressed to BMC and read, “TV actor @LaghateParth Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk. His house help who stays with him, is still positive. Need action by BMC @mybmc @mumbaipolice.”

After this tweet, all eyes were stuck on Parth Samthaan. Some people even started blaming him for irresponsible behavior. The actor clarified in a tweet that he was home quarantined for 17 days. He also revealed that he had a panic attack last night, which led him to go back to his home in Pune.

Parth Samthaan’ tweet read, “Dear @Suhaasi ,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family..”

After Parth Samthaan’s clarification, his fans came in support of him. What is your take on it? Do let us know and stay tuned for more updates.

