Kapil Sharma Is Not Sure If He Can Hold His Own Baby Or Not?

Kapil Sharma and his wife Gini Chatrath have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl yesterday and one of India’s most loved comedian shared the news with all his fans and well-wishers with a tweet that read, “Blessed to have a baby girl. Need ur blessings. Love u all. Jai mata di.”

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

But the newest daddy is too scared to hold his daughter, but the reason is nowhere close to what you are thinking. Speaking to Bombay Times, Kapil has revealed, “I am ecstatic. I haven’t slept in two days. I am suffering from a bad cold and cough. So, I am not even sure whether I can hold my baby. The feeling is beyond words. Ginni and I always wanted a girl and we are happy that we’ve been blessed with one. We can’t thank God enough for our beautiful angel.”

Meanwhile, several B-town personalities showered love and blessings to the couple. While singer-rapper Guru Randhawa called himself chacha and wrote, “Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now,” comedian Bhuvan Bum tweeted, “Bhaiya! Congratulations!”

For those living under the rock, Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in a grand Hindu-style ceremony on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar. The wedding was followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony the next day.

What’s more is that after faced a lull in his professional life, Kapil is now back with a bang with his show, The Kapil Sharma Show holding top spots at the TRP charts. Kapil was also recently honoured with the title of ‘Comic Genius’ at the recently held ITA awards.

