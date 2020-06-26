It’s Doctor Strange Vs Loki: Spencer Makers Want Either Benedict Cumberbatch Or Tom Hiddleston To Play Prince Charles?

In Thor: Ragnarok, we got only one scene featuring Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange and Tom Hiddleston aka Loki. It was a hilarious scene and we all know Benedict’s character was not pleased with Loki’s presence on the Earth. Fans have always been hoping to see a fight between the two. But that never happened. Looks like, in real life, it might happen.

A few days ago, it was reported that Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in the film Spencer. Directed by Pablo Larraín, fans gave a mixed reaction to her casting. Since then, people are wondering who will play her husband, Prince Charles. Well, looks like the makers have Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston in their minds.

As reported by Express, a lot of British actors are being considered to play the role of Prince Charles in Spencer. The chances of Doctor Strange aka Benedict is rumoured to be high as 0.6225 to 1. But our beloved Loki aka Tom Hiddleston is also in the race on similar lines. So it’s a tough choice to make. But that’s not it. MCU’s Spider-Man played by Tom Holland is also being considered for the role.

Yes, you read it right. If you are wondering why Tom Holland, well he may play an American in Marvel films, but he is a British actor. Sadly, the chances of the role going to Holland are fewer. The film will also show Princess Diana ending her marriage with Prince Charles. He was 50 at that time and the Spider-Man actor is too young to fit the role. So it’s Doctor Strange versus Loki for now.

Who do you think will look good as Prince Charles opposite Kristen Stewart? Benedict Cumberbatch or Tom Hiddleston? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

