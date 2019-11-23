Actress Ishita Dutta, who is currently playing the lead role on the ongoing TV show “Bepanah Pyaar”, has left her fans in awe of her new look.

On the show, she is mostly seen wearing saris, keeping her hair straight.

“I am loving the response to the character. People are loving the looks of it and it’s majorly because people are loving the character as much. It’s a lovely feeling,” Ishita said.

Ishita is best known for playing Ajay Devgn’s daughter in “Drishyam“. Talking about her television stint, She made her television debut with the show “Ek Ghar Banaunga”. She was also featured in thriller “Rishton Ka Saudagar: Baazigar”, in which she was cast opposite her husband Vatsal Sheth.

