Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar Cries A River After Listening To Bharti Singh’s Struggles Narrated By Kapil Sharma In A Special Message

Indian Idol 11 has witnessed many emotional moments including some very stunning performances by the contestants. The show has also centred the headline for its judge Anu Malik. He was asked to step down from his position after being accused of sexually harassing female singers. Now, we bring you another emotional snippet from the show where Neha Kakkar shed tears after listening to host Bharti’s story.

Well, comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa graced the Shaadi special episode and things got emotional when Kapil Sharma shared a special video message for his BFF Bharti Singh. Kapil spoke about the comedian’s struggles and painful past and this made Neha Kakkar teary-eyed.

Kapil talked about his friendship with the comedian and revealed that he has known Bharti for almost 16 to 17 years since their college time. He remembered his first meeting with her and revealed that when he first saw Bharti on the stage, he was forced by his friends to approach her and request her to perform in his college also.

Kapil admired the comedian for being a strong girl and bringing a new wave of change in society. He also revealed Bharti’s unknown secret and told everybody that Bharti has been a national-level shooter. Admiring the comedy queen, Kapil said that Bharti is one of the few women in the comedy business who is ‘god-gifted’ with a striking comic timing. He ended the message saying that he is extremely happy to see the couple together and called her his ‘soul.’

Kapil’s beautiful message left Neha fighting to control her tears. Neha immediately rushed towards the comedian and gave her a warm hug.

Well, this has made us teary-eyed as well.

