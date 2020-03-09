Holi 2020: Sherlyn Chopra To Falaq Naaz, Celebs Send Out Colourful Wishes To Fans!

Holi 2020: Holi, the festival of colours is around the corner, also known for the victory of Good over evil in the mythological reminiscence. The entertainment industry has made a trend to celebrate the festival with sumptuous arrangements. 2020 Here are some of these television starlets sharing their plans, wishes, and anecdotes with their fans on the eve of Holi;

Bollywood diva Sherlyn Chopra shares an exquisite memoir, “the first time I ever played Holi was in 2012 at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles!

The experience was surreal.I’m looking forward to getting wet on the day of Holi as I love getting drenched! My request to all is to avoid using harsh chemical-based colours and plastic items which pollute our environment. Most importantly, let us not torture animals with the colours of Holi. Let’s play, enjoy and take good care of our environment.

Btown’s Beloved Ishita Raj keeps it simple, “Holi is the festival of colours, may everyone’s life be as bright and colourful as Holi. Please, everybody, have a safe holi, due to the virus. Please take precaution, try and avoid going in crowds because of the epidemic virus. While taking precautions, have a colourful and safe holi!

Krishna and His Leela’s Ruksar aka Seerat Kapoor wishes everyone, “May the insightful colours of holi stir within us, the sensitivity to spread love. Wishing all a very happy and a protected holi!”

Cartel’s Crush Pranati Rai Prakash has a beautiful anecdote,” Happy Holi to everyone, It is a festival of colours very rightly said. Holi is one festival where we can go all crazy without any inhibitions, run around, throw some water balloons and just excuse it with, “Bura na mano Holi hai”. Now, since we are all grownups, I don’t play as rigorously as I used to play as a kid. Most importantly, don’t lose your sanity in Holi, avoid permanent colours, toxic mixtures, don’t ruin it for those who are allergic to colour. Play it safe and spread the love this Holi.”

Kartik Purnima’s Purnima aka Poulomi Das has a beautiful anecdote for Holi, “Holi is my favourite festival, I am always excited about Holi. I used to often anticipate the festival to go all out and splash some colour and water with friends. As we grew up, I have realised how much water is wasted and how colours are hazardous to animals. So now I choose to play holi with limitations. We make sure to take precautions in Holi, opt for Dry holi with organic colours. A very Happy Holi to everyone, don’t forget to enjoy at the fullest.”

Mirzapur’s Zarina aka Anangsha Biswas’s message is lovely, “Happy Holi to everyone, Colours are very very important in all our lives, Holi has a deeper meaning, i.e. Don’t just live life, don’t just add days to your life but celebrate it with joy, colours, with everybody and add colours to your life. This Holi, play safe, play with organic colours but don’t forget to fill your life on a daily basis with a lot of colours.”

Nazar 2’s Appu aka Sheezan Mohd wishes all, “Wish you all a very Happy Holi, Stay safe, enjoy your day and “Rang mein Bhang na padne dena”.

Nidhi Mami aka Sangeeta Kapure urges to save animals, Happy Holi from me and my “Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar ke” family, Play Holi with your loved ones and splash a lot of colour. Do play Holi but with your loved ones and not animals, your short span of happiness can lead to a life-taking hazard for them. So save them from this toxic practice and keep the environment healthy.

Television’s Diva Falaq Naaz has an important request, “Happy Holi, It’s my request that please don’t go to any crowded places this Holi due to the epidemic of Coronavirus. I adore the festival, we often have some amazing plans every year, as it becomes the reason to meet everyone and gather for some food and fun. But this time it is better to stay indoors and plan a small get together instead of being a part of a grand celebration and getting prone to the disease.”

Spotting them at the grand holi events and sharing the colours sounds chimerical to us, it is surely going to be an unmissable event for their fans and followers to explore their funky, lively vibe and drool over their gorgeous personalities.

