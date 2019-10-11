HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan: KBC Special Guests Deepa Malik & Manasi Joshi Spill A Perfect Surprise For Shahenshah

#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan: Amitabh Bachchan, who ringed his 77th birthday today was in for a lot of surprises on the sets of his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Yes, Big B celebrated his birthday on the sets of KBC and got really emotional after he received his surprises.

But before we talk about his special surprise, let us tell you that Big B invited two very special guests on the sets. On the occasion of International Girl Child Day, Amitabh called upon paralympic Indian athletes Deepa Malik and Manasi Joshi to play the general knowledge quiz. The two gave him two gifts that truly touched Bachchan’s heart.

The promo of the episode that will be aired today we see the ladies surprising Big B with an old clip which features a young Amitabh Bachchan and his father Harivansh Rai. After watching the clip, Amitabh became instantly nostalgic as he says, “These people make me so emotional sometimes. It has been years since my parents have passed away.. Now, after watching this, I just don’t feel like playing at all.”

Check out the promo below:

#KBC11 Come celebrate the 77th birthday of the ever gracious and charming host, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on #KBC11 this friday, 11th oct at 9 Pm. Amitabh Bachchan Manasi Joshi Ayaan Ali Bangash Deepa Malik Amaan Ali Bangash Posted by Sony Entertainment Television on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

But this was not it. Deepa Malik then surprised him further by inviting Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, along with sons Amaan and Ayaan. Amitabh Bachchan’s face looked quite entranced when he saw them. Ustad then revealed that he is going to present a special rendition titled ‘Raag Harivansh Kalyaan’ to Amitabh. The raag was made in the memory of Big B’s late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

On unveiling the raag, Amjad Ali Khan said,”We have seen how Amitji has taken care of his parents selflessly till their last breath, with utmost respect and love. Therefore, we knew how happy he would feel dedicating this musical rendition to his father.

The special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati will air on 11 October at 9 pm.

