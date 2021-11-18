Dancer Raghav Juyal has been on the news recently after his clip from Dance Deewane 3 went viral. In the video, the host can be seen introducing Gunjan Sinha by speaking gibberish Chinese which offended many, netizens even slammed him for making fun of a language. Although Raghav explained his stance, now Gunjan’s father Randhir Sinha gave clarification about the same.

Even, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the dancer’s statement and called him racist for introducing young participants from Guwahati in a derogatory manner. He also wrote that racism has no place in our country and we should all condemn it unequivocally.

Meanwhile, Dance Deewane 3 contestant Gunjan Sinha’s father Randhir Sinha issued a statement about Raghav Juyal’s monologue, talking to the G Plus news channel, he told, “I can shed light because I was the part of the show. She learnt to speak Chinese by watching YouTube. When she was asked about her talent on the TV show, she said she could speak Chinese. They asked her to speak Chinese. That’s why it’s mentioned in the script. Not because she is from Assam. People are wrongly reacting on social media. If there was anything along those lines, I would have taken a stand, since we all are from Assam. Basically, it was scripted as she could speak Chinese.”

For the unversed, the undated clip shows Raghav Juyal introducing Gunjan Sinha an Assamese contestant using words like ‘momo’, ‘chowmein’ and ‘gibberish Chinese.’ Other than, netizens, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee called out the host for his monologue, she wrote, “Assamese are not Chinese. Nor they are momos. @TheRaghav_Juyal And also @ColorsTV one side you are airing a show against racism #nimadengonpa & on other side encouraging such a deregatory remarks.”

Assamese are not Chinese. Nor they are momos. @TheRaghav_Juyal And also @ColorsTV one side you are airing a show against racism #nimadengonpa & on other side encouraging such a deregatory remarks. https://t.co/Hogl6sHtZ3 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 16, 2021

The Dance Deewane host had explained the situation through a video which he shared on his Instagram account, he said, “It’s unfair and not good for my mental health to see this short clip without the right context. When this contestant came to the show, she announced that she had a talent for speaking Chinese. My performance was based on that.”

