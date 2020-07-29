Gulzar & Shaan Collaborate For An Animated Show ‘Titoo: Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu’

Veteran lyricist Gulzar, singer Shaan and composer Simaab Sen have come together for the theme song of a new homegrown animated show, Titoo.

The show, “Titoo: Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu”, has a fastpaced track that introduces the show’s good-hearted troublemaker hero.

Shaan, who has lent his voice to the track, said: “The theme song is a sneak peek into Titoo’s funny personality, and singing it was a fun experience. I am excited for fans to discover his world with it. I’m particularly curious and excited for kids to try the tongue-twister, which is as wacky as Titoo!”

Speaking about the track, Simaab said: “I realised the theme song needed to echo the quirky and adventurous spirit of eight-year-old Titoo. So, I tried to compose a song that matches the fun factor of Gulzar Sahab’s unique lyrics and reflects character’s nature.”

The show airs on Pogo, India.

