Avrodh: Amit Sadh Reveals Why The Show Reminds Him Of His Childhood

Actor Amit Sadh has recalled how working in an upcoming web-series based on the Uri surgical strike of September 2016 brought back memories of his childhood, spent in an army family background.

Titled “Avrodh: The Siege Within”, the series casts Amit in the role of Major Tango, an on-screen version of the real-life hero who spearheaded the mission.

” ‘Avrodh’ is special in more than one way. While it took me back to amazing childhood memories of being brought up in an army family background, it also helped me learn about weapons and guns from experts,” Amit said.

“The incident of Uri is a remarkable one, so being a part of a show that spoke about this incident was a surreal experience. Shooting for the show gave me goosebumps and I am sure watching it would do the same to the viewers,” he added

“Avrodh” releases on July 3. Amit will also be seen in the OTT-released films, “Shakuntala Devi” and “Yaara“.

Meanwhile, Amit Sadh has shared how he got into the skin of his character in his upcoming film.

Amit gained 14 kilos for his role in the upcoming film “Yaara” and said that he trained to “bulk up”.

“My friends say that sometimes I’m boring to hang around with when I am prepping for a role, as I’m on a strict diet to get in shape. This time it was the opposite. Although I’m not a huge fan of burgers, pizza, pasta, gyro — well, gyro has a special place in my heart, having lived in New York on a budget. (To me) this was the go-to cheap food. Also, mutton, rice, and dessert after every meal,” the actor revealed.

