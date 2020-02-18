Guilty Trailer Out! Kiara Advani’s Is Hiding Some Secrets In This Twisty Tale Of Revenge & Romance

Kiara Advani became a bankable name in no time and is currently ruling both Bollywood and the digital space. Her performance in Netflix’s Lust Stories and films like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz was applauded by the audience and now they cannot wait to see what she does next. Well, we think her upcoming film for Netflix titled Guilty will surely leave her fans amazed.

Kiara is all set to make a comeback on the digital space with Netflix’s Guilty. The makers of the film – Dharmatic – shared the poster of the film yesterday and piqued the audience’s interest. But wait till you see the trailer of the film. It is full of revenge, drama and a feisty Kaira Advani who will leave you wanting for more.

The trailer starts with Kiara introducing her character – Nanki. She then introduces her friends and tells how tight their friendship is with them. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also plays an important role in the film and is showed as a rape victim in the story. Kiara’s boyfriend allegedly r*pes her and what happens next in their life is what the audience has to wait to know.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Karan Johar wrote, “The truth bears many faces. Guilty premieres March 6, only on @NetflixIndia. #GuiltyOnNetflix”

The trailer is intriguing and leaves you thinking about what will happen next. Kiara is seen in a completely different avatar with multi-coloured hair, a face tattoo, and a septum piercing and it will leave you impressed with her rowdy character. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Taher Shabbir are also looking quite promising from the trailer.

Guilty will explore the various versions of truth that develop when a small-town girl accuses her college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend Kiara Advani, this story will make the audience question who is truly “guilty” in such circumstances.

Directed by Ruchi Narain, the film will release online on March 6, 2020.

