Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Opens Up On Musical Work For The Documentary ‘Wild Karnataka’

Grammy-Award winning musician Ricky Kej says he only creates music on sustainability as he wants the young generation to be conscious about the environment.

“I create music only on the environment and sustainability. I want the young generation to be conscious about our environment and focus on sustainability,” Ricky Kej said.

Now, Ricky Kej has just created a remix for the documentary “Wild Karnataka”.

Talking about it, he said: “For the newly launched video, I have created a fusion of the east and the west, where Electronic Dance Music has been amalgamated with Hindustani, Carnatic and Indian folk elements. It is a remix of the music I created for the ‘Wild Karnataka’ film. Musically, I have tried to portray that every living being is an important part of our eco-system in a fun and peppy way.”

“Wild Karnataka” focuses on the biodiversity that flourishes in the state. The film appreciates the efforts of the people, government and the Forest Department of Karnataka, who are committed towards saving some of the greatest natural history for the future generations.

The renowned English broadcaster and natural historian, Sir David Attenborough, narrates the English version while Rajkummar Rao has voiced the Hindi version, with Prakash Raj doing the job for the Telugu and Tamil versions, and Rishab Shetty in Kannada.

Talking about the music video, Prakash Raj said: “Every element of ‘Wild Karnataka’ shook me – the unprecedented boldness of the attempt to encapsulate the beauty of wild India in such a beautiful way has never done before. The music, every second of you, reminds you, and makes you ride along the rhythm of wild.”

To this, Rishabh added: “The music deftly reiterates the fact the every being on view is Indian, and I sway along with musical notes, up and down, much like our ancestors do in the wild of Karnataka jumping from one branch to another with glee.”

Produced by filmmakers Amoghavarsha JS and Kalyan Varma in collaboration with Karnataka Forest Department, the documentary will premiere in India on June 5 on Discovery, Discovery HD and Discovery Plus App.

