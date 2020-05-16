While self-isolating amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is a must, it can also get boring sometimes. However, in these trying times if you have a friend for company, things might get a bit simpler, isn’t it? Interestingly, Game Of Thrones (GoT) actor Richard Madden seems to have taken the same route. Reportedly, the actor has rented GoT co-star Emilia Clarke’s luxurious two-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles and has Teen Wolf actor Froy Gutierrez accompanying him.

However, what’s even interesting is that the rent of the said LA pad costs £20,000 a month. According to The Sun, Richard and Froy are sharing the apartment amid the pandemic. Richard was earlier living with Brandon Flynn, however, he moved out of that house last year. Apparently, the duo wasn’t getting along well after which Brandon even asked the head honchos at Versace to not invite Richard to an event they were hosting at the end of 2019.

“Richard and Brandon bonded over being up-and-coming actors in the industry and decided to share a place while both working in LA. But they have fallen out in the past few months and have cut ties with each other. Brandon has made it clear he doesn’t want to see Richard because he asked the team at Versace not to invite him to a party they are having at the beginning of December,” a source informed the publication.

Trouble was sensed earlier when Richard had avoided a question about his relationship with Brandon. This was soon after there were rumors that the two were more than just friends. However, a source further revealed that Richard had moved to LA a while before the lockdown ad is happy to share space with Froy.

