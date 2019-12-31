In 2019, television stars increasingly turned their social media handles into travel diaries, posting vacay pics for fans and followers. From Hina Khan To Karishma Tanna, Here Is The Telly Stars’ Vacy Diaries Of 2019

HINA KHAN

Hina took a break with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal by jetting off to Maldives. From posting different shades of Maldivian blues to chilling on beaches Hina shared her travel album on her Instagram

EKTA KAPOOR, KARISHMA TANNA AND ANITA HASSANANDANI

The colleagues-turned-friends are on a year end vacation in Phuket, and are sharing fun moments from the holiday on their social media handles. They are accompanied by Anita’s husband Rohit Reddy and television personality Vikas Gupta. From fun banter to fashionable outings to tuktuk rides, their social media handles are making users feel that they are on a holiday with them.

SANAYA IRANI AND MOHIT SEHGAL

They have shared postcard-worthy snapshots from holiday in San Francisco.

“Biking day… Sunny day … super fun day…Wish I could do more outdoor activities back home…only if the weather stopped showing unhealthy air quality would that be possible. Oh well this was a day well spent doing outdoor activities with great air quality #GoldenGateBridge #LifeIsBeautiful,” Sanaya posted with one image.

SHABIR AHLUWALIA AND KANCHI KAUL

The couple is chilling in Bali, and making the most of the time together. Kanchi shared a image with husband, Shabir.

RUBINA DILAIK AND ABHINAV SHUKLA

The couple shared several shots from their holidays — be it a beach outing or a cave adventure.

DONAL BISHT

The actress is currently making merry in Goa. She shared moments from there on Instagram.

NAKUUL MEHTA

Nakuul was in London for a while before it was time for some Scottish adventures for the actor. He shared glimpses of his time out on Instagram.

