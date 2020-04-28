FRIENDS: When Matt LeBlanc AKA Joey Tribbiani Had Nervous Breakdown & Felt Depressed After Show’s Success!

FRIENDS aired on TV for the first time 25 years ago, but the craze is still the same. People of all the generations have enjoyed and still enjoy watching this sitcom. The series gave us 6 amazing characters – Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Ross (David Schwimmer), Monica (Courteney Cox), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow).

The series gave these actors popularity and fame for a lifetime. At present, the star cast has more fan following than they had during that time. But handling fame isn’t easy, especially if it comes quickly. Over favourite foodie from the show, Joey Tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc had a tough time dealing with fame after the show’s success.

About the same, the actor earlier opened up to The Mirror and called this phase ‘depressing’. Matt said, “For years and years, I barely left the house. I was burnt out. I wanted to not have a schedule, not be somewhere. I was in a position to do that. My agent was bummed. Most actors call their agents and say, ‘What’s going on?’ I’d call mine and say, ‘Please lose my number for a few years.’ It was a very dark time. I almost had a nervous breakdown.”

LeBlanc revealed that to stop himself from going out of the house, he even cut his hair. At that time, his daughter Marina was diagnosed with cortical dysplasia. About dealing with the same, the FRIENDS actor said, “My daughter was diagnosed with a problem with her head. It was a very dark period. But I got through it. Don’t they say what doesn’t kill us makes us stronger?”

We are glad that Matt got through this tough time like a warrior.

Meanwhile, our FRIENDS family have planned a special reunion episode for us. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch it and only the six actors know when they are going to share it with us!

