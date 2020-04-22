FRIENDS #Trivia 1: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Team Sobbing On The Last Day Of Shoot Has Left Our Heart Wrenching, WATCH

If there’s one thing that’s keeping us sane amidst this lockdown, it’s the much- anticipated FRIENDS reunion episode. Friends starring Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing, David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller and Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay was one of the most iconic sitcoms in the history of Hollywood.

We are sure there’s not even a single person who hasn’t cried watching the last episode of FRIENDS. Remember Season 10 Episode 17?None of us could stop crying knowing it’s the end and there’ll be no more Central Perk after this.

Since then we have been watching the show when we are happy, sad, heartbroken, or depressed. The show has been there for us when no else was. Here’s the clip of what happened after Part 1 & Part 2 and make sure to keep tissues handy. SOB!

Don’t we all miss Joey not sharing his food? Monica and Chandler’s not so usual romance? Rachel’s wardrobe collection? Phoebe’s ‘SMELLY CAT’ and Ross talking about DINOSAURS. HBO Max recently announced the FRIENDS reunion episode and we couldn’t contain our excitement and were crying with happy tears.

The reunion episode was supposed to go on floors by the end of the March but this sudden disruption of coronavirus scrapped everything. But let’s not lose hope, we are all in this together. Everything is going to get alright soon and we will get to meet our FRIENDS ASAP!

