FRIENDS Star Courteney Cox’s Uncanny Resemblance With Caitlyn Jenner Makes Jennifer Aniston ROFL!

FRIENDS may have ended a long time ago, but every single episode is still alive in the fans’ hearts. Similar is the case with every piece of information, be it about Jennifer Aniston AKA Rachel, Courteney Cox AKA Monica or the rest including Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer or Lisa Kudrow. The latest is that Courtney looks similar to Caitlyn Jenner in a latest post, and Jennifer can’t stop laughing about it.

It all happened when Counrteney Cox shared a string of photographs on her Instagram account. While the first picture witnesses Jennifer with her friends, the second showcases all the comments that have been storming about her uncanny resemblance to Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner. The last one turns out to be the most hilarious with the actress finally accepting the similarities between the two.

She captioned her post as, “@davidspade posted this pic, now I really didn’t think I looked like myself but this was surprising….”

BFF Jennifer Aniston was soon to take to the comment section with a hearty laught as she said, “You’re hilarious. Oh my GOD I love you.” She also left two other comments that just had laughing smilies.

Well can you notice the uncanny resemblance too?

Meanwhile, recently Courteney Cox showed off her piano skills when she joined her Snow Patrol boyfriend Johnny McDaid on stage at the Royal Albert Hall.

This happened ahead of group Snow Patrol’s gig at the venue on Thursday night. The 55-year-old joined the Irishman for a rendition of “Heal me“, the alt-rock band’s 2018 hit, during rehearsals, reports dailymail.co.uk.

While Courteney Cox played the piano, the Derry-born singer stood over her with his guitar in hand before some clever editing saw the video slip into the actual live performance that evening.

