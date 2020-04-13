FRIENDS: Jennifer Aniston & Matt LeBlanc Felt THIS Way About Rachel & Joey’s Relation!

FRIENDS, a sitcom that fans can relish at any point of time in their life. Whether it’s Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, Matthew Perry as the classic Chandler or David Schwimmer as Ross, the characters of the show are evergreen. But a twist that we were surprised to see was Joey and Rachel’s romantic timeline. Want to know how Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc felt about it? Read on.

While people couldn’t get over Ross and Rachel’s relationship and badly wanted them to be the ‘happily ever after’ types, their major timeline revolved around ‘we were on a break’. Amidst it all Jennifer and Matt’s character got close to each other and we saw love blooming in the air. Not many fans were happy about it, and to start with, the real Joey wasn’t either.

In an old conversation with DigitalSpy, director Kevin S. Bright revealed that LeBlanc wasn’t really convinced and on-board with the plan. “In the beginning, Matt LeBlanc did not want to do that story. He was very firmly against it, saying that he’s Ross’s friend, and that the type of friend that Joey is would never go and take someone else’s girlfriend.”

The actor himself opened up about during the Friends Final Thoughts as, “Everyone knows that Ross and Rachel are supposed to be together. We’ve spent 10 years keeping them apart.”

Jennifer Aniston too had her opinion about it all which wasn’t very positive. “I think there was a moment when Joey and Rachel got together that maybe it could [have] happened, but it didn’t. It was Ross and Rachel all the way. I just don’t think Joey and Rachel could have made it,” said The Morning Show actress.

Well, that’s how the actors felt but what is your take on Rachel and Joey’s romance? Share with us in the comment section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!