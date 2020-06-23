FRIENDS: Jennifer Aniston Goes From Rachel Green To Richard Green; Here’s Her VIRAL FaceApp Gender Transformation

Jennifer Aniston broke all the records when she debuted on Instagram last year. Within a few hours, Friends’ actress garnered more than 5 million followers. Ever since then, the Bruce Almighty actress has been really active on Instagram and guess what, she just tried the new FaceApp gender change challenge which is going crazy viral on the internet.

A lot of the celebrities these days are trying this viral internet challenge and Jennifer Aniston just took it to another level with Richard Green.

The Friends actress shared it on her Instagram story and wrote, ‘Had to’. Take a look at the picture here:

Jennifer Aniston shared it from a fan account and fans couldn’t contain the excitement when the Morning Show actress shared it on her Instagram story.

A while ago, The Morning Show actress wished her co-star and BFF Courteney Cox on her 56th birthday and shared a beautiful story on Instagram. Their friendship is even more popular than the show itself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jennifer Aniston will be next in Friends reunion episode with the original cast of the show including Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

We can’t wait to see them back with a bang!

