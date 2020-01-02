Few Hours Before Suicide, Kushal Punjabi Had A Heart-To-Heart Conversation With His Father

Kushal Punjabi’s death was shocking news for everyone. The actor had committed suicide in his Bandra house on December 27 and was found dead by his BFF Chetan Hansraj and family when they came to his house to check up on him after he had stopped answering his mobile since 3 PM. The news was broken by his friend and TV actor Karanvir Bohra on Instagram.

Kushal Punjabi’s BFF, Chetan Hansraj had revealed, “His parents called me up late at night and said that Kushal isn’t opening the door. We called the chabbi wala and when we opened the door and we found his body hung over the ceiling. We were all dead shocked and I still cannot believe that this has happened. We tried CPR but it was too late.” It was also reported that a day before taking his life, Kushal was partying with Apurva Agnihotri and Kushal Tandon.

Now, a new discovery has been made in the case. It is being said that a few hours before the suicide, Kushal had a heart to heart conversation with his dad as well. According to reports in SpotboyE, Kushal was looking absolutely fine even the night before the incident.

Kushal had dinner and drinks with his dad at his parent’s flat in Khar. The father-son duo talked about a lot of things here and there and even talked about how Kushal needed to be hospitalised. The actor had injured himself in the Circuit Race that he had participated in a few days before his demise and dislocated his shoulder.

Earlier, on the morning of the incident, the police had also found a suicide note with Kushal’s body. In his note, Kushal mentioned how his asset would be distributed amongst his family. While he asked to proffer 50 percent of his property to his mom, dad and sister and the remaining 50 percent to his 3-year-old son, Kiaan, he left nothing for his wife Audrey Dolhen.

Kushal’s failed marriage with wife Audrey Dolhen and the separation from his son Kiaan was the reason why the actor committed suicide.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!