EXCLUSIVE! Taher Shabbir On Hotstar Series Hundred: “Lara Dutta & Rinku Rajguru Ka combination Is Kadak”

The talented actor Taher Shabbir is all set for the release of his upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series, Hundred. He has not only co-produced the series, but has also co-directed and co-written it. In a candid conversation with us, Taher opened up on the concept of the series and about working with actors like Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru and Karan Wahi.

Speaking about Hundred, Taher said, “This happened right after I finished Netflix’ Guilty. The story was my brainchild for a very long time. This was a concept which was given to us by our fellow creator, Abhishek Dubey. Ruchi, Avinash and I loved the concept and decided to go ahead with it. I, as a matter of fact, have been born and brought up in a chawl, so for someone like me I will relate to the story.”

Sharing further about the story, Taher said, “The story is about these two really contrasting women and how they come together as a team. The story also deals with all the misogyny surrounding women.”

Taher is a multi-tasker and does it all with equal aplomb. Be it acting, directing, writing or producing. Ask him about that one job he enjoys the most and the actor quips, “See, to be honest, acting is my first priority, but the stage that I have been in my career is that I’ve not been acting constantly. I have been writing and directing for a long time with Ashutosh. So, if you put a gun on my head and ask me, I’m gonna say acting, but yes I really love directing too.”

Speaking about working with talented actors like Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru, and Karan Wahi, Taher said, “We have a lovely cast, all super talented actors. It was such a relief to work with such great actors. Lara in her cop avatar and Rinku as a chawl girl are truly a revelation. Lara and Rinku ka combination is very kadak, it’s a beautiful contrast and people will love it.”

“In fact, I was compelled to play the part of Maddy (now played by Karan Wahi) in the series. Karan has played the part so beautiful, and he has got that endearing quality about him which is important for Maddy, which is my favorite character from the series.”

After successful series like Special OPS and Hostages, Disney+ Hotstar is coming up with yet another Indian original action-comedy series titled Hundred. Featuring Lara Dutta and Sairat fame Rinku Rajguru in lead roles, the series is set against the backdrop of Mumbai chawls and and gangs, and chronicles the many adventures of two contrasting women an ambitious female cop (Dutta) and a terminally-ill girl (Rajguru) who becomes an undercover agent. The two team up to accomplish their own goals in the next hundred days, which leads to chaos. Hundred is a production of R.A.T. Films, the production label owned by Narain, Shah, and Taher Shabbir.

