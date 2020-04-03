EXCLUSIVE! Nehha Pendse Opens Up On Trolling That Surrounded Her Marriage To Shardul Singh Bayas & Not Following Bigg Boss

Actress Nehha Pendse married Shardul Singh Bayas in January this year and the couple looked adorable. But in no time they were on the receiving end of the backlash for their choice and were criticised. Nehha in an exclusive live chat with Koimoi opened up on what she feels about the trolls and why she chose to speak up about them now. She also revealed she doesn’t follow Bigg Boss and below is all that she said.

While she was loved for her acting in May I Come In Madam?, Nehha Pendse grabbed headlines for her beautiful wedding. But there was also negativity that did come her way. Talking about how it doesn’t really bother but no one has the right to question their choice, Nehha feels people were unnecessarily harsh on her husband.

When asked about opening up about trolls and how much do they bother, Nehha said, “Unless I am not asked I won’t talk about trolls even today. Like I have said I take everything with a pinch of salt. But people you know, it has been over 3 months now that I am married, 6 months that everyone knew I am in a relationship. But they just won’t stop, they want to criticise my choice, they want to criticise what is better for me, which I feel they don’t have the right to. I have made my choice, you either like it or you just let it be. This continuous badgering, continuously with subjective and not perspective about it.”

She added, “Here is a guy who had the courage to marry every time to a woman he fell in love with. Opposite of me who has been in relationships before but those could not culminate into marriage. I am just as married as he is, just that I didn’t have the legal stamp. I feel people are unnecessarily very harsh on him.”

For the unversed Nehha was also a contestant on the hit reality show Bigg Boss in its 12th season. When asked if she still follows it, she said, “I am not following any season, forget that, once I was out of the Bigg Boss houses I wasn’t even following my season. It’s not really what I would like to follow. Bigg Boss isn’t my thing, sorry for the disappointment but no.”

