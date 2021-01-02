BBC America’s Doctor Who is currently stepping into its 13th season, and we’ve John Bishop as a surprise cast to the show. He’ll be uniting with the Thirteenteenth Doctor and Yaz on the TARDIS. The latest season went on floors in November last year (which was a couple of days ago) and will premiere later this year.

Bishop’s character is named Dan, who will be an active part in this crazy ride of adventures with the doctor. It’s also been said that along with all the developments he faces on this ride, Bishop’s Dan will also face Aliens in this one.

According to a report published in Deadline, John Bishop said, “If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step on board the TARDIS, I would never have believed it. It’s an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who and I couldn’t wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip.”

Here’s the teaser featuring John Bishop:

Welcome to the TARDIS… ✨ pic.twitter.com/WgpnYiweqR — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) January 1, 2021

In the same report, Chris Chibnall, showrunner of the show added, “It’s time for the next chapter of Doctor Who, and it starts with a man called Dan. Oh, we’ve had to keep this one secret for a long, long time. Our conversations started with John even before the pandemic hit. The character of Dan was built for him, and it’s a joy to have him aboard the TARDIS.”

“It’s been a total joy having John join the cast, and we’ve been having a lot of fun on set already. We can’t wait for you to meet Dan when the show returns later this year,” said Matt Strevens, Executive Producer BBC Studios.

“We are beyond thrilled to have John Bishop joining Doctor Who. Alongside Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill, John is a wonderful addition to the show, and we have no doubt that season 13 is going to be another thrilling set of adventures for the Doctor,” said Piers Wenger, Controller BBC Drama.

