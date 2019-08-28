Divyanka Tripathi Made THIS Huge Sacrifice For Her Character In Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala

After ruling TV screens, Divyanka Tripathi is all set to make her debut in the digital world with the series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. The actress is paired alongside Rajeev Khandelwal in the show. Both actors play the role of chefs in this romantic drama.

For her character Nitya, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress had to chop her long hair. As reported by DNA, Divyanka wanted her character to look perfect and she knew that she had to make a sacrifice of her hair.

Tripathi said, “Honestly, the demeanour, the shades of the character were very different from my true self. I knew I had to completely absorb the character to play it to perfection. So to look my part, I first chopped off my hair. My long hair has always been my pride but I knew this character needed some sacrifice to be made (laughs). I did feel weird at first and with shoulder-length cropped hair and felt something missing. But when I got so many compliments from everybody around I felt more confident and at peace.”

About her character Chef Nitya, Divyanka Tripathi shared that she is an impulsive yet a versatile woman who believes in love and commitment. However, Nitya also takes a stand when it comes to her self-worth and self-respect.

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala will be streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee5 on September 3.

