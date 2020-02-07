Dinesh Mehta Reveals The REAL Reason For Playing Lord Shiva In Santoshi Maa: “Was High Time I Took…”

Actor Dinesh Mehta, who is currently essaying the role of Lord Shiva in the television show Santoshi Maa – Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, feels it is amazing to play such a mythological character.

“It was high time for me to take a break from the negative characters and come up with something new and challenging. Playing Lord Shiva came to me as an opportunity and I’m enjoying my role. I feel I’ll not be typecast anymore,” Dinesh said.

Dinesh Mehta on playing Lord Shiva in new TV show
Dinesh Mehta earlier essayed negative roles in television shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatien and Haiwaan: The Monster.

Santoshi Maa – Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, which features actress Gracy Singh in the titular role, airs on &TV.

