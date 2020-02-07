Dinesh Mehta Reveals The REAL Reason For Playing Lord Shiva In Santoshi Maa: “Was High Time I Took…”

Actor Dinesh Mehta, who is currently essaying the role of Lord Shiva in the television show Santoshi Maa – Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, feels it is amazing to play such a mythological character.

“It was high time for me to take a break from the negative characters and come up with something new and challenging. Playing Lord Shiva came to me as an opportunity and I’m enjoying my role. I feel I’ll not be typecast anymore,” Dinesh said.

Dinesh Mehta earlier essayed negative roles in television shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatien and Haiwaan: The Monster.

Santoshi Maa – Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, which features actress Gracy Singh in the titular role, airs on &TV.

