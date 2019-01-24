Did Bigg Boss Season 6 Contestant Sapna Bhavnani Just Call Salman Khan A Chauvinistic Pig?

Bigg Boss is a reality show that’s known for controversies, but often it is seen that the contestants end up creating many after their exit from the show. Post her viral #MeToo statement on Amitabh Bachchan, looks like the bittersweet memories for its Season 6 contestant Sapna Bhavnani seem to be still haunting as she ends up abusing Salman Khan, the makers and every single person associated with the show!

In a recent interview with India Today, when asked if it how she managed to survive the show, she answered, “I didn’t need to survive the show. They needed to survive me. They didn’t survive me. They still have that chauvinistic pig (referring to Salman Khan). In fact every person in the show, every contestant, they are such m** and b**. The whole show is like that.”

The celebrity hairstylist also went onto reveal that she doesn’t follow Bigg Boss, never did and in fact “It’s been five years…we should let that show go.”

Further revealing that her sole purpose for doing the show was women liberation, she went onto credit herself for the makers opting for celebrities like Bani J, Diandra thereafter.

“I went there because never in the history of TV a woman like me was shown. After me, look at the trend I created. After that they had Diandra, Bani. But before that there wasn’t a woman like me who was represented on the show. People needed to see that there are women like me in India and when I got so popular then they thought maybe we should feature more women like that,” she said.

Bhavna has been previously on the radar of the audience for her viral Boomerang lip lock with Bani J. She had also called out for Amitabh Bachchan during the storming #MeToo saying, “Your truth will come out very soon. Hope you are biting your hands cuz nails will not be enough.”

This has to be the biggest lie ever. Sir the film Pink has released and gone and your image of being an activist will soon too. Your truth will come out very soon. Hope you are biting your hands cuz nails will not be enough. @SrBachchan #Metoo #MeTooIndia #comeoutwomen https://t.co/gMQXoRtPW3 — Sapna Moti Bhavnani (@sapnabhavnani) October 11, 2018

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!