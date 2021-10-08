Advertisement

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya has a series of sequels lined up and he has a good reason to look forward to them.

“Working in a sequel helps because it is already a hit series,” Dibyendu, who’ll be seen in upcoming web series ‘The Gone Game 2’, ‘Jamtara 2’ and ‘Undekhi 2’, said during a conversation with IANS.

Advertisement

“People have seen me in the first season and already have appreciated my performance. One has a base. It is also enjoyable to do a sequel. You understand the tone of your character well. It is always fun to shoot for the second season,” Dibyendu added.

He’ll also be seen alongside Vidyut Jammwal in ‘Khuda Haafiz: Agni Pariksha Chapter 2’. The actor is tight-lipped about his character, but he does tease a little by saying, “I can be seen in a new avatar”.

‘Khuda Haafiz 2’, according to the actor, is an action thriller like its first edition, and “I am playing a mysterious and dark character”.

With so many projects lined up, Dibyendu shares a sense of gratitude, for he remembers the time when he wanted to do a lot of work, but could not.

Talking about what keeps him going, he said: “The main motive is to keep doing my work. There was a time when I wanted to do a lot of work, but didn’t get enough to do. Now, the work flow is good, interesting characters and projects are coming my way, so why not?

“Basically, we have two kinds of jobs: quality and quantity. Sometimes, quantity also matters because you have to run your kitchen and quality is important because you have to run your career.” With these words, Dibyendu signed off.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Avinesh Rekhi Talks About Losing 13 Kilos For Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na: “I Was On A One-Meal-A-Day Diet”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube