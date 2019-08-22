Daddy Cool Jay Bhanushali Can’t Wait To Take His ‘Bundle Of Joy, Baby Girl’ Home

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have been one of the most adored couples of the small screen! So when the couple was blessed with a baby girl yesterday after 9 years of a happy marriage, fans went into a frenzy!

But daddy Jay Bhanushali is the most excited and says he can’t wait to take his baby home. Speaking to Bombay Times and excited Bhanushali said, “I can’t describe the feeling. I have just become the father of a very beautiful child and I thank God for being kind to us. She is a little angel and I can’t wait to bring her home. I wish to give her all the happiness in life, and that will be my aim now. My other two children will also be delighted to have a new member at home.”

For the unreserved, Jay and Mahhi are already proud parents to 2 children, Khushi and Rajveer who the couple adopted in 2011. And now the actor-host announced the happy news of a new baby on Instagram revealing, “The future just arrived, a brand new baby here to play. Ten little fingers ten little toes, mommy’s eyes and daddy’s nose. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents. ITS A GIRL (sic).”

Well it certainly looks like Jay was eagerly awaiting a baby girl of his own, for a few days back on the sets of the reality show that Jay hosts, the actor has said, “No relationship in the world can match the sanctity of a father-daughter relationship. I wish that my wife gives birth to a baby girl. I have no gender preference and it is not that I won’t like it if it’s a boy. It’s just that I have experienced the father-son connect with my dad, and now, I want to see how a daughter bonds with her dad.”

Well we wish the newest Bhanushali all the health and happiness along with her proud parents!

