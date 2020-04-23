A Cooler In Mahabharat? Mukesh Khanna’s THIS Scene Storms The Internet World With Memes!

The rerun of old classics like Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shaktimaan have proved to be a huge success amid the lockdown conditions across the country. While elders have thoroughly enjoyed the shows with a nostalgic feeling, it’s the millennial generation that is left highly impressed by such an entertaining presentation of mythological tales.

While everyone is praising the shows, netizens are busy spotting some major goof ups from the shows and cashing in on them for memes. Recently, one of the users spotted a goof-up from Mahabharat, where the air cooler is visible in the scene, behind Mukesh Khanna who played the character of Bhishma Pitamah. Within no time, the picture from the scene went viral and became a meme material.

Check out some of the funny reactions below:

Bhishma Pitamah using Air Cooler 😂 Oh bhai maro mujhe maro pic.twitter.com/rn0ZKweVvB — Saiyaara 🎧 (@BeingKushSharma) April 21, 2020

Coolers were invented in 1951 , Lo Bhishma pitamah – apun hich bhagwan hai 🆒#mahabharat#cooler pic.twitter.com/yKLvLa5Upm — Harsh ⚡ (@whenHVtweets) April 22, 2020

Bhishma Pitamah using air cooler#MahabharatOnTwitter https://t.co/g4LeARs19V — दुर्योधन🔥❤ King of Hastinapur 💫 🕉🏹 (@AkshayJajra) April 22, 2020

