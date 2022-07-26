Filmmaker Vipul Shah, who is known for encouraging fresh young talent in Bollywood, has once again come up with an opportunity for aspiring actors to become the next Commando in his highly anticipated series of the same name.

After making waves as a high-octane action film, the movie franchise, ‘Commando’ starring Vidyut Jammwal, is all set to be adapted into a series on Disney+ Hotstar. Backed by the franchise mastermind, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the series will retell the action saga in an all-new format.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s Casting Company is conducting open auditions for actors who fit in the vision of Vipul Shah’s OTT version of Commando.

Sources say that the production house is looking for a male actor in the 25 to 30 age-group, who is fluent in Hindi, and has been trained in some form of martial art or action and should be physically fit to play Commando. Interested candidates are required to send their introduction video along with their action reel and acting monologue by August 5 to commando2022@mccc.in.

The OTT adaptation sets a trend in India by becoming the first film franchise to progress into a digital series.

The new show of Commando will feature Para SF Captain’s adventures in finer details, giving viewers a close look at his life and mission.

