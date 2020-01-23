Comedian Rohan Joshi On Current Situation In India: “Staying Mum Is Not A Solution To Anything…”

Comedian and AIB co-founder has always been vocal about his views, be it political or social. He does not shy away from sharing his opinions on issues. Recently when many celebrities were hesitatant to speak on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) row, Rohan Joshi was among the few to lend his name and face to the ongoing protests.

“I don’t give my views thinking it is important for me to speak up. I share my views only if I feel strongly about something. So If you see what’s happening in the country right now. Then I don’t think keeping quiet is going to happen. And staying mum is not a solution to anything. If we are going to get eaten then it is better to fight and then get eaten,” he said.

Also, Rohan shared why he has refused to “shut up” in life.

“Unfortunately or fortunately, because of the degree of prejudice that I had grown up with, I have refused to shut up. I have a certain arrogance about me that I won’t shut up. Or, whatever you think I am, it’s fine. Also I have gone through enough setbacks and hate in my career, so I have just learned to sort of take it in stride. There are many days when you feel like the world is going against you but you have to put one foot in front and keep going,” he emphasised.

On the work front, Rohan has come up with a new stand-up special on Amazon Prime Video titled “Wake N Bake”. The show touches various topics — from Rohan’s troubles with his age to cracking jokes on the education system and talking about marijuana.

“I have spent a lot of time on this show.. it is very close to my heart. There is only 110 per cent my voice and my content,” he said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!