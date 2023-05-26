Disney+ Hotstar released the gripping trailer for FX’s “Class of ‘09,” the limited series thriller from Tom Rob Smith starring Brian Tyree and Kate Mara, premiering 21st June exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The key art was also revealed.

“Class of ’09” is a suspenseful thriller limited series that follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who acclimate and grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence.

Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.

The series stars Brian Tyree Henry as “Tayo,” one of the most brilliant and unorthodox agents to ever join the bureau, and Kate Mara as “Poet,” a woman who never imagined joining the world of law enforcement, yet has found herself at the center of its most pivotal transformation. Sepideh Moafi (“Hour”), Brian J. Smith (“Lennix”), Jon Jon Briones (“Gabriel”), Brooke Smith (“Drew”), Jake McDorman (“Murphy”) and Rosalind Eleazar (“Vivienne”) round out the cast.

“Class of ’09” is created and executive produced by Tom Rob Smith. Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Zanne Devine, Jessica Levin and Joe Robert Cole also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by FX Productions.



