Chris Hemsworth & Randeep Hooda’s Extraction Would’ve Earned 6,100 Crores IF Released In Theatres

Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda’s Netflix actioner Extraction has been creating some serious records as far as the viewership is concerned. Netflix has jumped in to throw in numbers reporting that over 90 million households will watch the film in its first month. This is a record-breaking number for the streaming giant.

Story of Extraction revolves around a mercenary named Tyler (Chris Hemsworth) accomplishing an impossible mission of extracting a kid under the nose of biggest drug-lord in Bangladesh.

Joe Russo, the other half of Russo brothers, has penned the script for the film. In a conversation with Collider, he revealed, “It’s interesting, they don’t do a lot of projects. They’re very guarded with their information, which is a good thing because you don’t set expectations up and then not hit them. So I’m happy with that as a filmmaker there’s not a lot of tracking to either get your hopes up or dash your hopes. It just performs and then you find out how it’s performing.”

He added, “When you think about the number of people and if you were to compare that to a box-office release, then that’s the equivalent of a movie making over a billion dollars in the market like that. But that’s a significant impression on an audience.”

The Hollywood Reporter did a detailed report on ticket prices back in 2019 in which they revealed that the average ticket price around the US ranges somewhere in the range of $9 (INR 684). If you calculate Extraction’s viewership numbers, it would’ve made at least $810 million which is equivalent to 6,100 crores. This figure is just for the first-month figures which also means it could’ve done better than that.

Brother Anthony Russo also added his thoughts about the same and said, “Sometimes it’s hard to talk about in relation to box office because there’s more external. Those numbers are being released for an objective public narrative, and Netflix doesn’t handle things that way so it’s a little harder. But, yeah, at the very least we all know that it was a massive hit for Netflix. And like Joe was saying, it left an impression on our audience. I was just really grateful for that opportunity and that platform because it’s all about reaching the audience.”

