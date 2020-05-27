Chandan Roy Sanyal On ZEE5’s Kaali 2: “Most Challenging Part For Me Was To Be Stuck To The Wheelchair”

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal says the most challenging part for him in the web series “Kaali 2” was to remain wheelchair-bound for the role because as an actor he finds it annoying to be in just one place and not move about in the frame.

Chandan Roy Sanyal is playing an underworld don named Swapan in “Kaali” season 2. In the series, his character suffers paralysis and is in a wheelchair throughout.

Chandan Roy Sanyal had to shoot all his scenes sitting on the chair, which surely made it difficult for the actor.

“The most challenging part for me was to be stuck to the wheelchair. As an actor, it is annoying to be just at one place and not move in the frame much and you have to do everything with your speech because once you realise that your hands or legs won’t move much that’s when you feel that how will I get my act right because I am already losing a lot of my limbs in the scene while performing so that was a huge challenge,” Chandan Roy Sanyal said.

The show also stars Paoli Dam as Kaali, Rahul Banerjee, Vidya Malvade and Abhishek Banerjee among other actors in pivotal roles. “Kaali 2” will release on May 29 on ZEE5.

The story of the first season of the Bengali drama revolved around a helpless mother who was willing to go to any extent to save her child. The show starred Paoli Dam in the lead and was received well by the fans and critics alike. Kaali ended on a cliffhanger and Kaali 2 is expected to pick up the story where it was left is season one.

