Marking Abhishek Bachchan’s digital debut, Amazon Original Series Breathe: Into the Shadows is all set to premiere on 10th July exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The new chapter narrates a tale of a 6-year old girl kidnapped by a mysterious masked man, who demands an unusual ransom. To save his daughter, Dr. Avinash Sabharwal aka Abhishek Bachchan must kill someone! Meanwhile, Amit Sadh reprises the role of Kabir Sawant whose journey continues in the hostile environment of the Delhi crime branch. Lies, deceit and mind games begin when Kabir is given charge of the investigation and meets Avinash.

How far will Avinash go to his save his daughter?

As you binge deep into the thrilling mystery, here are 5 essentials to keep in mind before hitting the play button and entering the world of Breathe: Into the Shadows.

1. Keep your popcorn and munchies close

Some super delicious and buttery pop-corn along with some crispy snacks are a must before starting the new chapter of Breathe: Into the Shadows. Once you start watching, it will be difficult to take your eyes off the screen.

2. Tick off your office to-do list

You definitely do not need any distractions before you binge-watch this gripping Amazon Original! Get your pending work done over the week to sit back and relax while watching the show.

3. Keep a box of tissues ready

Don’t tell us we didn’t remind you! The intense characters and ominous tone of the series are sure to stir your emotions. You may need a couple of tissues to wipe those tears as you may get lost ‘Into the Shadows’.

4. Set the mood right with a cosy blankie and some ice-cream

Create the perfect atmosphere in this snugly weather with your favourite blanket and a favourite tub of ice cream before beginning your marathon. What could be a better way to enjoy this mysterious thriller releasing this monsoon?

5. Make it a binge-watch virtual party!

Lastly, you would definitely need someone to share your experience with; because this show is sure to keep you at the edge of your seat! Make sure you are virtually connected with your friends as you’ll watch the show at the comfort and safety of your own homes while sharing the thrills of the show together.

Stay tuned to Amazon Original series Breathe: Into The Shadows releasing tomorrow only on Amazon Prime Video!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!