Break A Leg Season 2: Shakti Mohan Is All Excited To Produce & Present The Web Series

Dancer-choreographer and popular TV personality Shakti Mohan is set to return with the second part of her web series Break A Leg.

The show marked her foray into web production. The second part will show Shakti’s effort in bringing together non-dancer personalities and convincing them to give a go at professional dance styles, while engaging in candid anecdotes, dancing drills and face-off battles.

“Dance, like they say, speaks a universal language and I am super excited to produce and present Season 2 of ‘Break A Leg’. It’s going to be unique in every way. I feel everyday is a blessing because as I never expected to be where I am. I am surprised at every opportunity to realise how I am chosen for this,” Shakti said.

The title track of season 2 is composed by Harsh Upadhyay with Vishal Dadlani and Neeti Mohan on the vocals. Co-produced by ITW Playworx and Nritya Shakti, the video is directed by Punit J Pathak and features the Mohan sisters.

Talking about the song, Dadlani said: “Shakti is a dear friend and someone I admire for her dedication to dance and dance education. Her show, ‘Break A Leg’, while also hilarious, showed us in Season 1, that anyone can really dance. Season 2 will be even bigger and better! The title song by Harsh Upadhyay has a great groove and I really enjoyed singing it, as well as shooting the video! Working with Neeti Mohan is always a joy, so overall, I guess all I was doing was having a good time!”

To this, Neeti added: “‘ Break A Leg’ Season 2 is going to be amazing. I’m so happy to be part of this project. Viewers loved the unique concept and found it very entertaining in Season 1 and I’m sure it’s going to be even more epic this time around. I am certain that all dancers worldwide are going to love it.”

The eight-episode show will feature 8 celebrities. It will go live in mid-January 2020 on Nritya Shakti Youtube channel.

