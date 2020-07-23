Bigg Boss 3 Kannada Contestant Jayashree Ramaiah’s ‘I Quit’ Post On Facebook Creates Panic Amongst Fans

Depression is real, and there’s no denying it. It was only last month when the entire nation went to shock following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. As the actor hanged himself to death at his Mumbai resident. Its been over a month and people are yet to overcome that shock and to believe the fact at the actor of his caliber who had a great future head is no more. Sandalwood actress and Bigg Boss 3 Kannada contestant Jayashree Ramaiah yesterday sent shock waves among her fans with a Facebook post.

Jayashree Ramaiah who is quite active on Facebook had a post yesterday that read, “I Quit!! Goodbye to the f**king world and depression..!” The very post sent shock waves among her fans and colleagues. As they all got concerned about her well being. Following which her friends from the Kannada film industry immediately reached her via phone calls. It was only when they learnt that the actress is doing fine that they breathed a sigh of relief.

Jayashree Ramaiah later had a post on Facebook that read, “I’m Alright and Safe!! Love You all” Fans were delighted to learn that she is doing good and asked her to stay strong and take care via the comment section.

More about Jayashree Ramaiah, the Kannada actress has acted in films like Kannad Gothilla, Uppu Huli Khara among others. The actress became a household name after her participation in Bigg Boss Season 3 hosted by Sandalwood star Kiccha Sudeep.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!