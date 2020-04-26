Bigg Boss 13 Star Shefali Bagga Unfollows Shehnaaz Gill On Instagram & Here’s The Reason

Bigg Boss is a very unpredictable house and so are the bondings that happen here. No one can predict when best friends will turn enemies and vice versa. In fact, even after the show has come to an end we are learning about many friends are breaking up. After the news of Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chabbra’s friendship coming to an end now, we hear about problems between best friends Shehnaaz Gill & Shefali Bagga.

According to the latest development, Shefali Bagga has unfollowed Shehnaaz Gill on Instagram and that has come as a shock for many of their fans.

Recently, when Balraj Syal and Shefali got into a live video chat on Instagram, she was even asked about the same. When Balraj asked her the burning question, she got a bit uncomfortable but said that there’s nothing wrong between her and Shehnaaz and she unfollowed her because she is also not following her.

Shehnaaz and Shefali’s bond was one of the highlights in the Bigg Boss house. How can anyone forget how these two made their fans go wow with their lovely bond. Shefali had even wholeheartedly supported Shehnaaz when she reached Grand Finale.

If there’s any problem between these two, it definitely makes us sad.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill treated her fans and followers with a “happiness-filled” photograph amid lockdown a few days back.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself posing along with a stuffed toy.

“Be happy, it drives people crazy!” she captioned the image, which currently has 646K likes on Twitter.

