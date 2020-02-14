Bigg Boss 13: Mahhi Vij SLAMS Rashami Desai’s PR Of Spreading Negativity Towards Her, Actress’ Team Reacts

Bigg Boss 13 has divided Twitter and other social media platforms like never before. Whether it is Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz or other members in the house, the contestants have had a plethora of negative as well as supporting tweets. In fact, celebs like Kamya Punjabi, Vindu Dara Singh are actively participating too.

Actress Mahhi Vij is another celebrity who has been putting her views forth rapidly. She received a lot of flak recently when she tweeted positively about Shehnaaz Gill, despite being Rashami Desai’s friends, and Desai’s fans did not take that very well. Now, on Rashami’s birthday, Mahhi has written a post and slammed her PR team of spreading negativity towards her.

“To all #RashmiDesai fans who are writing shit u r nt fans u r machines pr managers who r negative,” wrote Mahhi Vij.

To this, Rashami Desai’s PR team too came forward and clarified their part. “Hi Mahi! If this is being hinted to the PR managers, so I’m extremely sorry would love to correct u here & tell u how much love& respect v have for u &we r nobody to do anything negative here when we know how much Rash loves u – Jeevita & Nidhi (#TeamRD),” the reply from Rashami’s official handle read.

Check out the tweets below:

To al #RashmiDesai fans who are writing shit u r nt fans u r machines pr managers who r negative 👎 — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) February 12, 2020

Hi Mahi! If this is being hinted to the PR managers,so I’m extreamly sorry would love to correct u here & tell u how much love& respect v have for u &we r nobody to do anything negative here when we know how much Rash loves u – Jeevita & Nidhi (#TeamRD) 🙏🏻 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) February 13, 2020

Meanwhile, recently a promo was released by the Bigg Boss makers which witnessed all the housemates witnessing their BB13 journey in a room filled with their fans. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress was seen getting emotional as she witnessed a roadblock in her personal life as Salman Khan exposed the truth of Arhaan Khan.

Although Rashami has made it clear that she doesn’t see a future with Khan anymore, it is now to be seen whether she sticks to her decision once she’s out of the house.

Bigg Boss 13 finale is set to take place tomorrow. Who do you wish you witness as the winner?

