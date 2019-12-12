Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli’s Mother On Rekindling Romance With Vishal Aditya Singh, “I Think They Are Making A Fool Of Themselves”

Very recently we saw Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh at Nach Baliye 9. They didn’t win the show and soon after the eviction, they started demeaning themselves silently. Vishal entered Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card contestant and Madhurima entered the house very recently.

Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla were kept in a secret room that none of the housemates knew about. Paras will be entering the house tonight and will make some shocking revelations to the housemates about each-other. He will be enquiring Vishal about hugging and kissing Mahira Sharma in front of everyone while he was away.

In an interview with Madhurima Tuli’s mother, Spotboye asked her about the equation between the two of them. “I am happy if Madhurima is happy. If she wants him back in her life, I have no problems,” said Madhurima’s mother.

She further added, “Both are making a fool of themselves.” She concluded by saying, “They both are grownups. Every relationship requires a bit of compromise and sacrifice- they need to dissolve their egos which tend to swell-up with every opportunity given,”

Well, it would be interesting to see how things pan out between Madhurima and Vishal in Bigg Boss 13 house.

