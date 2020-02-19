Bigg Boss 13: It’s Asim Riaz VS Sidharth Shukla All Over AGAIN!

It’s been a couple of days since Bigg Boss 13’s finale shocked Asim Riaz’s fans while pleasantly surprised those of Sidharth Shukla.

Both the contestants may have found a mutual ground to be together but it seems the fans will pull down each other for some more time now.

Both Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz had a huge amount of animosity for each other in the show but it seems things will finally cool down as both are out now. News of Asim Riaz making his big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 3 did surface on the internet. The rumours also stated that Suhana Khan will also be a part of the film.

Karan Johar then addressed the rumours and denied the claims, he tweeted, “Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!” Since Karan’s clarification, Sidharth Shukla fans have been trolling Asim Riaz fans on Twitter. It was Sidharth VS Asim all over again.

A Twitter user posted, “How shamelessly these cry babies spread fake stories to hype their idol Apni bezzati kud karwane ke liye karte hai We can’t even watch that irritating man on TV for 5 minutes on screen how can we watch him in 3hrs movie #SidharthShukla.”

How shamelessly these cry babies spread fake stories to hype their idol😠 Apni bezzati kud karwane ke liye karte hai🤣🤣 We can't even watch that irritating man on TV for 5 minutes on screen how can we watch him in 3hrs movie 🤣#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/PDK0OoQKQc — chethan #IAmWithSid👊💖 (@Whateve29013404) February 18, 2020

Bezzati bezzati bezzati

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😠

Ohh ohh sorry

Izzat kab thi

Izzat khab thi😅 pic.twitter.com/ErO1rcw03w — SidSaif (@Saif82650039) February 18, 2020

Nalla Fans this is for you !!🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 Jitna juth bolo ge gandagi failaoge vaapas tumpe hi aayega Failao aur gandagi😂😂 Bl00dy Losers #NallaRiaz #AsimRiaz — Ӈǟʀֆɦ ❤️#TeamSidharthShukla #SidHearts❤️ (@1amH4rshBhatt) February 18, 2020

Chuklians are making fun of this

Asim already cleared it & said it's not real! Asim is doing a rap with Bohemia

Topped Instagram follower list

And many news started circulating around him But only one news for Shukla that is FIXED WINNER!

😂😂😂😂 AUKAAT!#AsimRiaz 🔥🔥 — Reene (@Reene343) February 18, 2020

Asim Riaz fans didn’t keep silent on this, one of them replied, “Chuklians are making fun of this Asim already cleared it & said it’s not real! Asim is doing a rap with Bohemia Topped Instagram follower list And many news started circulating around him But only one news for Shukla that is FIXED WINNER! AUKAAT! #AsimRiaz”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!