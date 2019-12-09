Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Feels Rashami Desai CANNOT Be Trusted As A Player!

Himanshi Khurana just got evicted from Bigg Boss 13 house and she’s spilling some beans on fellow housemates. While she was in the house, Asim Riaz confessed his feelings for her but she politely refused by saying that she’s already in a relationship with someone and can’t reveal on national television.

She also shared her equation with Rashami Desai and told Pinkvilla that you can’t trust her as a player. “When Devoleena Bhattacharjee left, we made sure to be there for Rashami. We did not want her to feel alone and took stand for her. But, as a player, we couldn’t trust her, it was genuine. In a team, you can completely trust everyone.”

Himanshi further added that if everyone feels that Asim and Sidharth Shukla’s relationship changed because of her entry in the house, then she cannot do anything about it “Asim always said that friendship needs to be a two-way street. You cannot look down upon your friends in public and reveal their weaknesses. When I entered, Asim was comfortable to share his doubts with me, we had healthy discussions.”

Also, in regards to Asim, Himanshi clarified and said, “In majority, I feel happy that people loved us inside. At least, they understand that I was clear in my point and he was clear in his. He and I are very good friends. It takes guts to say what he said on the show knowing that I can’t cross my limits. There are so many friends who might end up liking you but not necessary that they have the wrong motive behind it.”

