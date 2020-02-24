Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana’s PDA Will Make You Believe In Love All Over Again

Bigg Boss 13 is over but the buzz around the corner is still very strong. Asim Riaz became the first runner up of the show and has gained huge popularity among the viewers. Not just that, he was one of the most trending contestants in the history of Bigg Boss.

While he was a part of the show, he happened to fall in love with fellow house-mate and popular Punjabi actress, Himanshi Khurana. He confessed his feelings to Himanshi but she didn’t reciprocate it as she was already in a relationship with someone. She got eliminated, broke up with her boyfriend and revealed she loved Asim too. She then went inside the house for a few days as Asim’s connection and confessed her feelings to Asim. Since then, there’s no looking back; the two have been in love and happy together.

Asim shared a picture on Instagram recently and Himanshi commented ‘Pumpkin’ on it. Well, their social media PDA is on point. We just can’t get enough of these two cuties!

Let us know in the comments section below if you also love them as much as we do.

